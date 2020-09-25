Ohio woman tased, arrested for not wearing mask at football game
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Ohio woman who was tased as she resisted arrest at a school football game this week says she couldn’t wear a mask because she has asthma.
The Logan Police Department says 34-year-old Alecia Kitts was defying school district rules by sitting in the stands without a face covering. Logan City Police Officer Chris Smith. who serves as the school district’s resource officer, told Kitts she would be arrested for trespassing if she didn’t leave, but she refused.
The video shot by Skylar Steward shows Smith trying to arrest her as she resists. The officer was able to handcuff her after he tased her.
According to the Marietta Times, Kitts was watching her son play football.
Jessi Starkey with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus, Ohio reports that officer Smith is on restricted duty because of threats related to Kitts’ arrest.