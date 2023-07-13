OK java junkies, 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee opens for business Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new coffee company with a brand new store, on Pat Booker Road right off the 1604 in Universal City, opens this weekend.

According to the folks at 7 Brew, the coffee company is a rapidly growing coffee brand revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their daily energy boost.

They aim to revolutionize drive-thru drinks by highlighting a positive experience, hand-crafted beverages, and exceptional speed of service, 7 Brew offers more than 20,000 unique drink options.

The doors kick open Saturday with a Swag Day Grand Opening. The first person in each drive-thru line will win free coffee for a year, and all guests that purchase a large drink will take home a 7 Brew t-shirt.

“We couldn’t be more excited to greet and get to know all the San Antonians,” said Payton Medlin, Field Operations Manager for 7 Brew San Antonio. “7 Brew is so much more than coffee, and our goal is to bring joy and make a connection with every guest that drives through the line. The lines may be fast, but the friendships we make are long!”