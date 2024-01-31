Oklahoma gas pipeline explosion shoots flames 500 feet into the air
January 31, 2024 7:09AM CST
Locals commented on the fire department’s social media post that they could see the fire from miles away.
“We are 36 miles away from the fire and we can see it,” one person said, while another posted a photo of the fire’s glow from roughly 25 miles away.
The Booker Fire Department, which serves Booker, Texas, about 20 miles away from Elmwood, also responded to the fire. They posted videos of the explosion, saying it was a gas line.
“Crews from several departments are staged at a safe distance until the gas can be turned off,” Booker Fire said on one of the videos. “…The flames are estimated to reach over 500 feet high.”
The cause of the pipeline explosion has not been announced.
