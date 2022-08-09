Olivia Newton-John dies after 30 year battle with cancer

NEW YORK (AP) – John Travolta says on social media that Olivia Newton-John “made all of our lives so much better.” Newton-John died of breast cancer yesterday at her ranch in southern California, according to her husband. She was 73. Newton-John starred with Travolta in the movie “Grease,” which spawned the hits “You’re The One That I Want” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” She told reporters in 1998 when she dressed in leather for the film’s final scene, the crew did not know it was her. Newton-John also starred in the film “Xanadu,” which featured the hit song “Magic.” Newton-John sold more than 100 million records that also included “I Honestly Love You,” “Please Mr. Please,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Physical.”
Newton-John recorded the song “Physical” without realizing how sexual it is. Newton-John said in a 2019 AP interview that by the time she figured what it was about, she tried to stop it, but her manager said it was already a radio hit. Newton-John joked they decided to make a video and made it about exercise. Her friend created the headband that became one of the iconic looks of the era. “Physical” won a Grammy for best video.
It may seem hard to hate Olivia Newton-John, but she faced a lot of hurdles in Nashville when she first tried to make a name in country music. In 1974, she beat out Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker to win the Country Music Association award for female vocalist of the year. Newton-John was a newcomer and an Australian, and that got some country singers angry. Tammy Wynette even helped found the Association of Country Entertainers to exclude Newton-John and other outsiders. Newton-John wrote in her 2021 book “Don’t Stop Believin”‘ that she felt “terrible about it but not bad enough to return that award.” She wrote she was grateful that Parton and Lynn stood up for her.
Newton-John dealt with breast cancer for 30 years, and she considered herself fortunate the whole time. Newton-John told reporters in 1998 her breast cancer diagnosis was a blessing in a way, because it made her appreciate so much of life. She said she was proud to show that cancer did not mean a death sentence. She founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.