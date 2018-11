SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) РThe Olmos Basin gates are closed. All roads in the Olmos Basin area are closed because of high water.  An Advisory from Alamo Heights says that  includes Park Drive at Devine, Dick Friedrich and Contour Drive, and Jones Maltsberger at Basse Road.

Police and public works will continue to monitor conditions and will reopen roadway as soon as water levels have receded sufficiently to remove mud and debris.