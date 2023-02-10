One brother shot in downtown San Antonio, another arrested after chase on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have one of two brothers involved in a downtown shooting in custody.
Investigators say the other brother was shot in the neck after the two got into a fight in the parking lot of a methadone treatment facility.
The 33-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.
But police say the 35-year-old suspect took off after shots were fired Friday morning.
Officers were led on a brief chase that ended on Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel this afternoon, the suspect then arrested.
This is a developing story and we will pass along more details when possible.