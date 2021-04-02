      Weather Alert

One Capitol police officer dead, another injured after car rammed barricade outside U.S. Capitol

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 2, 2021 @ 2:14pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – One Capitol police officer is dead, another remains hospitalized after a car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol Friday.

Acting chief Yogananda Pittman says the driver armed with a knife got out of his vehicle and lunged at the officers.   He was shot and killed.

Both officers were rushed to hospitals.  One died.

Friday’s incident occurred at a checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol, but few people were in the facility because it’s Good Friday and Congress is in recess.

TAGS
Capitol Police Officer Dead US Capitol
Popular Posts
Resident shoots man crawling through a window of a San Antonio home
Man accused of shooting DPS trooper found dead
Two arrested in murder at Northwest San Antonio motel
Are Public Schools Just As Guilty Of Racism As White Supremacists?
Bexar County Jail inmate accused of child sexual assault commits suicide, BCSO says