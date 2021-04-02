One Capitol police officer dead, another injured after car rammed barricade outside U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – One Capitol police officer is dead, another remains hospitalized after a car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol Friday.
Acting chief Yogananda Pittman says the driver armed with a knife got out of his vehicle and lunged at the officers. He was shot and killed.
Both officers were rushed to hospitals. One died.
Friday’s incident occurred at a checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol, but few people were in the facility because it’s Good Friday and Congress is in recess.