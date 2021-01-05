      Weather Alert

One citation issued for illegal use of fireworks in San Antonio New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 5, 2021 @ 2:09pm
New Year's Eve illegal fireworks in San Antonio/Screen Shot-Puro San Antonio Video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -It’s illegal to pop fireworks within the city limits of San Antonio and if you’re caught, you could get a fine of up to $2,000.

If you were in San Antonio on New Year’s Eve  and you stayed awake until the stroke of midnight, you probably saw or heard fireworks near you. Area residents in every section of town were putting on their own pyrotechnic shows, large and small, but SAPD reports only one written citation was issued and there were a total of 21 verbal warnings from New Year’s Eve until New Year’s morning.

“It is important to note that the vast majority of the fireworks calls we received had ‘no complainants or refused complainants,’ or the officers were dispatched as patrol-bys, where no contact was made with a suspected violator,” SAPD reported. “Additionally, there was no fireworks hotline for this holiday.”

Sunday night, two teens were severely injured in an explosion while they were lighting a fireworks mortar shell.  One had his hands blown apart and the other teen lost some fingers and suffered eye injuries.

They were shooting fireworks while car club members were doing donuts and burnouts in the parking lot of Eisenhauer Road Flea Market.

A video on Puro San Antonio’s Facebook page shows illegal fireworks going off in San Antonio during the New Year celebration.

TAGS
2021 Fireworks Fireworks Ban New Year's Eve
Popular Posts
Man investigating a suspicious vehicle near his San Antonio home shot and killed
University Health System offering free COVID-19 vaccines for seniors and people with chronic illness
San Antonio Police asking for help in locating missing 15 year old
Fireworks blow up in man’s face, another man’s hands are severed
Celebrate SA moves out of downtown and onto your TV screen