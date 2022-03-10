One dead after car and 18 wheeler collide in Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A crash in Southeast Bexar County has claimed the life of one person while another is in critical condition.
An 18 wheeler and another vehicle collided on I-37 South near Southton Road at around 12:30 A.M. Thursday.
The truck driver wasn’t hurt in the crash but one of the occupants in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person in the vehicle was brought to the hospital in critical condition.
The impact pushed the 18 wheeler into a ditch and caused significant damage to the smaller vehicle.
Both lanes of I-37 were closed down for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated and the names of the victims have not been released.