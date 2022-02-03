      Weather Alert

One dead, another injured in shooting at apartment complex on San Antonio’s East side

Don Morgan
Feb 3, 2022 @ 5:19am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an East side apartment complex.

Fox 29 reports it was around 12:30 A.M. Thursday when officers were called to the Houston Street Townhomes on East Houston Street.

When they arrived, they found two men had been shot. One is dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, the other has a gunshot wound to the foot.

What police know so far is that the victims were in the parking lot to meet up with someone else for some type of transaction.

The shots were fired and a black sedan was seen speeding away from the area.

The name of the man who died hasn’t been released. The other victim is recovering at an area hospital.

 

