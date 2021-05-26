One dead, another wounded in shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are reporting a shooting at an East Side apartment complex that killed one man and wounded another.
At around 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the reported shooting at the Alsbury Farms Apartments on Noblewood Drive near I-10.
They arrived to find a man in his 20s who had been shot in the head.
He died at the scene.
Another man was wounded, but he walked away before police got there.
Police don’t know who was involved in the shooting or why it happened. They are going to use video from security cameras as part of the investigation.