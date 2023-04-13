One dead following shootout on San Antonio’s East Side

Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus is on the cordon tape in the foreground.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shootout on the East Side.

Officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 1130 block of Wyoming Street at 11:30 P.M. Wednesday.

Three people were involved in an altercation and at some point they began shooting at each other.

One of the men was hit in the chest several times. He collapsed in his backyard and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The other two men involved in the shootout took off in a dark colored SUV. Police are still looking for them.

Police don’t know what the men were fighting about. The investigation continues.