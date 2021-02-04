One dead in drive-by on San Antonio’s Northwest Side
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person was killed when gunshots were fired in a Northwest Side neighborhood Wednesday night.
It was just after 10:00 P.M. when officers were called to Roquefort Drive. That’s where a man in his 20’s was found dead, shot in the head in a drive-by.
He was standing outside with a few other people when someone rolled up and opened fire
Police were able to track down a man who is suspected of shooting the victim.
He remains in custody.