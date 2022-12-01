KTSA KTSA Logo

One dead in drive-by on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
December 1, 2022 6:39AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting on San Antonio’s West Side.

Officers were called to a duplex in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road at around 2:30 A.M. Thursday.

A family member heard the gunshots and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back.

Crews attempted to revive the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found several shell casings on the ground outside the home and believe it was a targeted attack but the exact motive is not known.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.

