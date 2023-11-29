One dead in fire on San Antonio’s South Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man believed to be in his early 20’s has died in a fire at a South side home.

The San Antonio Fire Department says they were called to the 1100 block of West Hutchins Place at around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Flames were already burning through the walls of the home when they arrived.

Firefighters were told that someone was still inside the home. They were able to locate the man and pulled him outside. He was pronounced dead a short time later and his name hasn’t been released.

Firefighters say they were able to get the flames under control before they spread to other buildings in the area.

The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.