One dead in officer involved shooting on San Antonio’s Southwest Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been an officer involved shooting on the Southwest side.
It happened at around 2 A.M. Tuesday on Five Palms Drive near Shoreview when a San Antonio police officer who was patrolling the area attempted to make contact with three men.
They ran off but the officer was able to stop one of them. That man and the officer got into fight and when the officer tried to use a taser on the man, it had no effect.
But the man wrestled the taser away and when he attempted to use the device on the officer, the officer shot him.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two men who ran away were found a short time later and were taken into custody.
The officer, who was patrolling the area because of a number of recent car thefts, will be on administrative leave during the investigation.