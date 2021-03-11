One dead in shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for the shooter in a West Side murder.
According to witnesses at Costa Valencia Homes on W. Highway 90, they heard several gunshots, then they saw the victim running through the courtyard area with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He asked for help before he collapsed. The victim, a man believed to be in his 20’s, died at the scene.
Officers gathered some evidence from an apartment unit at the complex. They were told that a black car was seen leaving the area right after the shooting.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.