      Weather Alert

One dead in shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex

Don Morgan
Mar 11, 2021 @ 4:45am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for the shooter in a West Side murder.

According to witnesses at Costa Valencia Homes on W. Highway 90, they heard several gunshots, then they saw the victim running through the courtyard area with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He asked for help before he collapsed. The victim, a man believed to be in his 20’s, died at the scene.

Officers gathered some evidence from an apartment unit at the complex. They were told that a black car was seen leaving the area right after the shooting.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

TAGS
Costa Valencia Homes murder San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas