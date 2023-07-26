KTSA KTSA Logo

One dead in spectacular crash on Loop 1604

By Tom Perumean
July 26, 2023 12:09PM CDT
Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man waiting for a tow truck is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed into his broken down pick up, rolling over the vehicle and causing it to catch on fire.

It happened on Loop 1604 near the Pleasanton exit around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were already at the scene waiting on the arrival of a tow truck to get the man’s truck off the highway.

KSAT 12 reports the tow truck was arriving when the 18-wheeler approached and crashed into the pick up.

The crash trapped a man in the wreckage, he died in the ensuing fire.

The victim has not been identified.

