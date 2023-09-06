One dead, one hurt after shooting at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side.

Police say they found a man who was unresponsive in the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive around 8 o’clock. Not long after, police say a 16-year-old boy showed up at the hospital with a gunshot to the eye.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The status of the teen is not known.

Police say they were told by witnesses that two cars were facing each other at the entrance of the complex just before shots appeared to come from both vehicles.

According to SAPD, several teens or young adults were seen driving off in a white car, but no other details are available.