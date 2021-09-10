One dead, one seriously injured in San Antonio drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police Officers are going through surveillance videos and attempting to gather statements from witnesses to a shooting on the East side.
It happened last night on Gibbs Road at North New Braunfels.
A 40 year old man and a 34 year old woman were in a car when someone pulled up beside them and started shooting.
Both victims were hit several times and were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center where the man was pronounced dead.
The female victim is in stable condition.
Police are still searching for the shooter.