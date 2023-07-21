One dead, three others hurt after four-car crash in Kerrville

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and three others are hurt after a four-vehicle crash in Kerrville on Thursday morning.

The Kerrville Police Department says it happened around 11 a.m. on Junction Highway when a Chevrolet pickup turned left into traffic. This is when the truck was hit by a Toyota Corolla that was heading west.

Investigators say a Ford van trailing the Corolla changed lanes to avoid the crash, but also ended up hitting the pickup truck.

Police also say a spared tire was knocked loose from the pickup and hit another vehicle.

Bruce Rische, 71, was the driver of the Toyota, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. All other drivers involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Kerrville sits just off I-10 about one hour northwest of San Antonio.