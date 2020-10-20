One Houston police officer killed, another wounded
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – One Houston police officer has been shot and killed, and another officer was wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
A woman called police Tuesday morning to ask for assistance. She was leaving her husband and wanted to retrieve some items from their apartment. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says when officers arrived, the the woman and her 14-year-old son were in the parking lot. After talking to police for a while, the teen went to the apartment, unlocked the door and saw his father holding a weapon.
“The son sees that the dad has armed himself with a firearm and tells the officers he has a gun,” said Acevedo. “The suspect immediately engaged officers, shooting multiple rounds at officers.”
Sgt. Harold Preston was shot several times and died at a hospital. Courtney Waller is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Acevedo says the suspect’s 14-year-old son also was wounded, but he’s expected to be okay.