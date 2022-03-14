One injured, two arrested after West Bexar County baby shower shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men were arrested after an argument turned into a shooting at a baby shower on the west side of Bexar County over the weekend.
Officials said Johnas Laquann Brewster and Elijah Anderson Jackson were arrested Sunday.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the shooting at a baby shower hosted at a home in the 10300 block on Floore Hollow. A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies identified Brewster and Jackson as the suspected shooters and were discovered at a home in the eastern part of the county. The men were discovered with the help of a Department of Public Safety helicopter, BSCO officials said.
Officials reportedly witnessed Brewster attempt to dispose of two weapons and marijuana over the property’s fence line into a neighboring property. Jackson was reportedly observed standing on the roof and giving Brewster instructions.
Jackson reportedly surrendered and was taken into custody in the front yard of the home. Deputies located Brewster in the backyard behind a storage shed.
Brewster was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and bail set at $25,000. Jackson was charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and bail set at $75,000.