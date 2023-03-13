One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting at a West Side bar.

FOX 29 reports it started just before 2 A.M. Sunday in the 1000 block of Frio City Road.

That’s where two men who had been involved in a fight with some other customers were told to leave.

They did, but came back and this time they were carrying guns.

The men stood in the street and started shooting at the bar. A security guard pulled his gun and returned fire, hitting one of the shooters. He is reported to be in stable condition and is facing several charges.

Police are still searching for the second shooter who ran from the scene.