One killed, four wounded in shooting at business in Bryan, Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) One person is dead and four others are wounded after a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas. KBTX-TV reports the suspect is in custody.
Bryan police were called to Kent Moore Cabinets around 2:30 pm Thursday where they found one person dead on the scene and four others critically wounded. Another person was taken to a hospital after suffering an asthma attack.
The suspect is believed to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets.
Several other law enforcement agencies are working the case, including College Station, Texas A&M police, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.