One killed in shooting at a bar on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been a fatal shooting outside of a bar on San Antonio’s Northwest side.

Officers were called to Boneheadz Sports Pub on Console Drive at around 2 A.M. Thursday.

The gunshot victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The man believed to the the shooter was brought in for questioning.

Police believe the two men had been in an argument prior to the shooting but they are getting conflicting stories from witnesses.

No names have been released.