KTSA KTSA Logo

One killed in shooting at a bar on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

By Don Morgan
March 30, 2023 6:22AM CDT
Share
One killed in shooting at a bar on San Antonio’s Northwest Side
MGN Photo: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been a fatal shooting outside of a bar on San Antonio’s Northwest side.

Officers were called to Boneheadz Sports Pub on Console Drive at around 2 A.M. Thursday.

The gunshot victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The man believed to the the shooter was brought in for questioning.

Police believe the two men had been in an argument prior to the shooting but they are getting conflicting stories from witnesses.

No names have been released.

 

More about:
Northwest Side
San Antonio
shooting

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Trey Ware Quickie: Trump Won and You Know It!
5

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side