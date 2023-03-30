One killed in shooting at San Antonio sports bar, suspect in custody

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of shooting another man to death at a Northwest Side sports bar is under arrest.

Police say the suspect, a 42-year-old man, turned himself in after a customer died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Investigators say there was an argument between the victim and suspect before at least one shot was fired.

KSAT-TV reports the suspect left the scene before officers arrived at Boneheadz Sports Pub on Console Drive, but police say he later came back during the investigation and identified himself as the shooter.

Officers arrested the man and he is expected to be charged with murder.

Additional reporting by KTSA’s Christian Blood