One killed in two car crash on San Antonio’s Southwest side

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead following a major two car crash on San Antonio’s West side.

It happened at around 7 P.M. Thursday evening on South General McMullen.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police are saying one of the cars was carrying four people when it crashed into a second vehicle. Both cars then hit a utility pole.

One of the occupants was killed while the other three were brought to the hospital.

Two people were in the second car that was involved, they were hospitalized as well.

Before the wreckage could be cleared, CPS Energy dispatched crews to stabilize the power lines and replace the utility pole.

Investigators don’t believe the weather played a factor in the crash but they are looking into the possibility that one of the drivers was intoxicated.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.