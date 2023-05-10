KTSA KTSA Logo

One killed in two car crash on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
May 10, 2023 5:10AM CDT
Share
One killed in two car crash on San Antonio’s West Side
Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A two vehicle crash on the West Side claims the life of one of the drivers involved.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 that an SUV was heading east on Grissom Road when it drifted into the opposite lane. An oncoming motorists struck the SUV on the passenger side.

Both drivers were brought to the hospital where the SUV driver, reported to be a woman in her late-30’s, died a short time later.

Police haven’t determined if speed was a factor in the crash but say the roads were wet at the time. They’ll continue investigating.

No names have been released.

More about:
Fatal crash
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
2

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
3

Teen wanted for fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot is arrested
4

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant
5

SAPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after West Side stabbing