One killed in two car crash on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A two vehicle crash on the West Side claims the life of one of the drivers involved.

San Antonio Police tell KSAT-12 that an SUV was heading east on Grissom Road when it drifted into the opposite lane. An oncoming motorists struck the SUV on the passenger side.

Both drivers were brought to the hospital where the SUV driver, reported to be a woman in her late-30’s, died a short time later.

Police haven’t determined if speed was a factor in the crash but say the roads were wet at the time. They’ll continue investigating.

No names have been released.