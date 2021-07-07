One man critically wounded in shooting at a San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There was a shooting at an East side apartment complex Tuesday night that ended with one man being rushed to the hospital.
It was just after 9 P.M. when police were called to The Stella apartments on Lord Road.
Police found a 24 year old man with several gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He’s in critical condition at an area hospital.
Police say the victim was standing outside talking to some people when three men approached him and opened fire.
Whoever shot him is still on the run.