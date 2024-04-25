KTSA KTSA Logo

One man dead after downtown crash involving school bus

By Christian Blood
April 25, 2024 11:52AM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is now confirmed dead after a Wednesday morning crash involving eight vehicles, including a school bus.

KENS 5 reports Richard Mumford, 43, was killed in the crash, and no other deaths are reported.

Police think a road rage incident sparked the crash along Highway 90 near I-35.

Several cars were damaged, including a Pre-K 4 SA school bus.

It was initially reported that nobody had died, and two drivers taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three other people taken to the hospital were all adults.

There is no word on what charges, if any, will be filed.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

