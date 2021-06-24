      Weather Alert

One man dead, another in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s South side

Don Morgan
Jun 24, 2021 @ 7:11am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on the South side takes the life of one man and sends another to the hospital.

It happened just before 11 P.M. Wednesday on Southwest Military Drive.

The two victims were walking under a bridge when someone in a white Jeep pulled up.  One person got out of the vehicle and started fighting with the pair before pulling a gun and shooting both men.

One of them died at the scene while the other was rushed to University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The victim’s names haven’t been released and a description of the shooter hasn’t been provided.

