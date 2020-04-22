      Weather Alert

One man dead, another injured in a shooting on San Antonio’s Southeast Side

Don Morgan
Apr 22, 2020 @ 8:07am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead while another is recovering after they were both shot at an apartment complex on San Antonio’s Southeast Side.

The shootings happened at around 9:45 P.M. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Pecan Grove Drive.

Officers were nearby when they heard the gunshots. They arrived to find a 39 year old man lying down on the ground. EMS tried to revive him but he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police found a gun and several bullet casings beside him.

The second man was found nearby with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was brought to SAMMC but his condition isn’t known.

Several people had gathered at the scene but officers couldn’t locate any witnesses.

The investigation continues.

