One man hurt, house destroyed after fire on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An elderly man is hurt and a house on the northeast side is a total loss after an early morning fire Thursday.

The San Antonio Fire Department was met with heavy flames and smoke when they showed up at the burning house in the 14800 block of Toepperwein Road around 4 a.m.

KSAT TV reports firefighters had to go into the house through a window, and the man inside got out safely after he woke up to flames pouring from the stove in the kitchen. Investigators say the man hurt his back and he was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.