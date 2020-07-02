One man killed, another seriously wounded in shooting on San Antonio’s South Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an attempt to collect a debt turns violent.
At around 6:15 P.M Wednesday, San Antonio police officers responded to the shots fired call in the 900 block of Ripford Street.
When they arrived, the officers found that two men had been shot. One was sitting along the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The second man was found in the backyard where he died from a gunshot wound to his chest a short time later.
Police believe the shooter was trying to collect some money owed by the deceased.
The man they encountered on the sidewalk was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
He was hit by a stray bullet as he was walking by. He was in serious condition when he arrived at the hospital.