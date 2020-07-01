One man killed in possible road rage incident on San Antonio’s East Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot two people in a possible road rage incident on the East Side.
At around 11 P.M. Tuesday, two men were driving along the access road of westbound IH-10 near East Houston Street.
Another motorist started shooting into the car the men were in.
One of them was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man was shot in the back. He was in stable condition when he was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center.
He told police he didn’t know of anyone who would want to shoot them.