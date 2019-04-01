One man shoots self, three men enter wrong New Braunfels apartment after fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fight at a New Braunfels complex has three men ending up walking into the wrong apartment and one of them shooting himself in his arm.

New Braunfels police say officers were called to the Luxe at Creekside apartment complex near Buc-ee’s at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance.

They learned that three men had been fighting with a fourth man who was able to run off into a nearby apartment.

The three men tried looking for the fourth and mistakenly entered into a wrong apartment while armed with a gun. They were confronted by the person who lived there and left the apartment.

While walking to the parking lot, police say one of the three men shot him in his arm. They would end up getting into a car and leaving the complex.

Police say the wounded man was found at Northeast Methodist Hospital in Live Oak seeking treatment. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

New Braunfels police say the whole incident is under investigation and it appears no one has been arrested yet in this case. Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and poses no further danger to the complex or the city as a whole.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation are encouraged to contact New Braunfels police at 830-221-4145.