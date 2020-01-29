One million boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrive in San Antonio
Photo: Girl Scout cookies Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They will soon be everywhere. Those tempting treats that often bring an end to many New Year’s resolutions have arrived in San Antonio.
Girl Scout cookies are back.
The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas says a million boxes of the cookies arrived in town and if you’ve ordered some….you’ll get them soon.
Of course you can always get your fix when you have a cookie encounter in the entry way or parking lot of shopping centers across the city.
If you want to track down your nearest cookie dealer, you can actually download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to your smart phone.