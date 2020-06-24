      Weather Alert

One million masks distributed to Bexar County businesses

Don Morgan
Jun 24, 2020 @ 7:13am
Cory Doctorow / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County is distributing one million masks to area businesses.

More than 3,300 businesses pre-registered to receive the face coverings.

They’ll get 100 masks each.

Earlier this month, a mask mandate introduced by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff went into effect. It requires face coverings for employees and customers at all commercial entities.

Businesses that don’t comply could face a $1,000 fine. The city of San Antonio has a similar order in place.

The County says they’re distributing the masks to help alleviate some of the pressures the business community is facing as they try to reopen safely.

The masks will be handed out at the Freeman Coliseum until 2:30 Wednesday afternoon on a first come, first served basis.

TAGS
Bexar County Coronavirus Masks
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP