One million masks distributed to Bexar County businesses
Cory Doctorow / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County is distributing one million masks to area businesses.
More than 3,300 businesses pre-registered to receive the face coverings.
They’ll get 100 masks each.
Earlier this month, a mask mandate introduced by Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff went into effect. It requires face coverings for employees and customers at all commercial entities.
Businesses that don’t comply could face a $1,000 fine. The city of San Antonio has a similar order in place.
The County says they’re distributing the masks to help alleviate some of the pressures the business community is facing as they try to reopen safely.
The masks will be handed out at the Freeman Coliseum until 2:30 Wednesday afternoon on a first come, first served basis.