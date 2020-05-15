      Weather Alert

One more coronavirus-related nursing home death, cases in Bexar County surpass 2,000

Elizabeth Ruiz
May 14, 2020 @ 10:36pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,041 in San Antonio and Bexar County. Mayor Ron Nirenberg also reported one new death Thursday.  A man in his 70s, who resided at Legend Oaks West Nursing home, passed away.  Fifteen residents and 13 employees at that facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

While there were 65 new cases Thursday, Nirenberg remarked that the percentage rate of positive cases has dropped.  That’s the number of  positive cases, compared to the total number tested.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen the positive rate fall, which is a good sign,” said Nirenberg. “Last week, we were at 5.7 percent and this past week, we dropped to 4.3 percent.”

 

 

 

