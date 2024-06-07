KTSA KTSA Logo

One of the most wanted illegal immigrants in Texas arrested

By Christian Blood
June 7, 2024 11:07AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of the most wanted illegal immigrants in Texas is now under arrest.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDOT) made the announcement on X.

Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a list of the 10 most wanted fugitive immigrants Texas. The arrest of Servando Trejo Duran, 62, happened just after Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants went public.

TxDOT reports Duran was arrested Thursday in Baytown. His criminal history includes homicide, burglary, tampering with government records and a parole violation for murder.

