One person dead after fire at downtown San Antonio high-rise apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly fire in downtown San Antonio.

Firefighters say they were called to the 300 block of North Flores just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy smoke and flames were pouring out of the five-story apartment building when crews arrived.

About 30 residents, most of them being elderly, had to wait in the street while firefighters extinguished the flames.

KSAT-TV reports one man was found suffering from smoke inhalation while the building was being evacuated. Crews performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name and age have not been released.

Most of the damage was on the third floor but there is smoke and water damage in several of the apartment units. Those residents will have to be relocated.

Residents in units that were not damaged were allowed to head back inside once crews determined it was safe.