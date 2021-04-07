One 6A San Antonio team going to boys soccer regional final, another is out
LEE Boys Soccer win regional semifinal match April 6,2021/Photo-LEE Boys Soccer Twitter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Many San Antonio soccer fans may have been looking forward to seeing two local 6A teams going head-to-head in the boys soccer regional championship, but that won’t be the case.
The LEE High School boys soccer team in the North East Independent School District and Harlan boys soccer in the Northside ISD made it to the 6A Regional Semifinals with both teams playing in different cities Tuesday night. The LEE Volunteers won their match against Laredo Alexander 4-1, but the Harlan Hawks lost to Lake Travis 2-1.
LEE will face Lake Travis in the regional championship at 7:30 Friday night in Dripping Springs.