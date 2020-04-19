One San Marcos police officer dead, 2 injured
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – One San Marcos police officer is dead and two others injured in the line of duty.
They were responding to a call concerning assault and domestic violence Saturday evening when the shooting occurred.
Hunter Rd in San Marcos was closed from Reimer Ave to McCarty Rd during the investigation, and residents In the area were asked to shelter in place.
Governor Greg Abbott expressed his condolences.
“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life,” read a statement from the Governor.
“I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”
San Marcos police say the suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.