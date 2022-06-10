      Weather Alert

One shot when argument between neighbors on San Antonio’s Southwest side turns violent

Don Morgan
Jun 10, 2022 @ 4:56am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a man who shot his neighbor during an argument.

KSAT-12 reports the shooting took place Thursday night in the 5400 block of Gwenda Street.

A man was at his neighbor’s house and the two got into an argument.

The neighbor pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Even with a gunshot wound to his chest, the man got back to his house and called for help.

He’s at the hospital in critical condition.

The shooter, who is said to be in his 20’s, took off in a white Honda and is still on the run.

Police are still investigating.

