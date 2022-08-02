One teen arrested, another a suspect in robbery inside of a car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A meeting set up by Instagram may have set the stage for the assault and robbery of a 19-year-old woman in Bexar County.
Investigators say the victim agreed to meet 19-year-old Josiah Rodriguez inside of his car, but once she got in she was attacked by two women in the backseat. After being pulled into the backseat, the victim began fighting back.
Police say Rodriguez left the car before pulling a gun and firing it three times into the air. The victim says Rodriguez then pointed the gun at her.
When the victim escaped the car, she was not able to get her purse and other belongings left in the front seat.
Later, the victim says her car was stolen and cash was taken from her bank account.
One of the women accused in the assault and robbery, 18-year-old Valyne Cortez, was arrested Monday and she is being held on $75,000 bond.
Rodriguez has not been apprehended, but police are looking for him.
A third woman who may have been involved in the assault was not named.
If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact police right away.