One thing unites establishment Democrats: Fear of Sanders
FILE - In this June 2, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco. Sanders is lambasting Walmart’s board including its CEO for paying its workers what he describes as “starvation wages” and introduced a shareholder proposal that calls for hourly associates to have a seat on the company’s board. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By STEVE PEOPLES and ALAN FRAM Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A growing number of Democratic members of Congress, union officials, state leaders and party strategists agree that Bernie Sanders is a problem.
But on the eve of the third contest of the 2020 primary season, the Sanders critics are further than they’ve ever been from coalescing behind a single moderate alternative.
And with fear and frustration rising in the party’s establishment wing, they acknowledge that the expanding group of viable center-left candidates still in the race represents a high-stakes math problem.
And that problem widens the democratic socialist’s path to the nomination, no matter how loud they might complain.