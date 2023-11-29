ONE WEEK to go!

Source: YouTube

I love working on “Wrappin’ With Jack” every year, and invite you to join me for a simple reason.

We are making sure everyone counts. That no one is forgotten.

The gifts we give family and friends are nice, but they will get other nice things, too.

The gift you give, or donate toward, with theses families served by Family Service Association of San Antonio—is likely the only gift.

It’s the difference between feeling like you count, or feeling forgotten.

Please help us make sure everyone counts, and then bring everyone you can out to the famous Bluebonnet Palace in Selma, TX on Wednesday night, December 6th, from 6-8, for the “wrappin” part of “Wrappin’ With Jack” on 550/107.1 KTSA.