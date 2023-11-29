KTSA KTSA Logo

ONE WEEK to go!

By Jack Riccardi
November 29, 2023 2:05PM CST
Share
Source: YouTube

I love working on “Wrappin’ With Jack” every year, and invite you to join me for a simple reason.

We are making sure everyone counts. That no one is forgotten.

The gifts we give family and friends are nice, but they will get other nice things, too.

The gift you give, or donate toward, with theses families served by Family Service Association of San Antonio—is likely the only gift.

It’s the difference between feeling like you count, or feeling forgotten.

Please help us make sure everyone counts, and then bring everyone you can out to the famous Bluebonnet Palace in Selma, TX on Wednesday night, December 6th, from 6-8, for the “wrappin” part of “Wrappin’ With Jack” on 550/107.1 KTSA.

More about:
550 KTSA
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
San Antonio
Wrappin' With Jack

Popular Posts

1

BCSO: Man arrested, accused of raping child in workplace restroom
2

Seguin PD: 2 dead in fiery head-on crash on Highway 46
3

Thunderstorms, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Hill Country and I-35 Corridor starting Wednesday
4

San Antonio Police: Man arrested after infant son drowns in a bathtub
5

Future of East Side crack house uncertain after BCSO raid