Online threat prompts increased police presence at Clemens High School in Schertz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Students at Clemens High School in Schertz will see a heavy law enforcement presence Friday morning.

According to a social media post by the Schertz Police Department, administrators at Clemens contacted them Thursday evening concerning a threatening image making the rounds online.

Police are working to determine where the image originated and in the meantime have extra officers at Clemens this morning.

The Schertz PD social media post states:

“We are thankful to our students for reporting this incident. We are all one community, working cooperatively with the SCUC School District to maintain an appropriate level of safety for our children.”

This is a developing story and we will provide more details once they are available.