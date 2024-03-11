KTSA KTSA Logo

Only The Names Have Been Changed

By Jack Riccardi
March 11, 2024 11:48AM CDT
Share
Only The Names Have Been Changed
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: U.S. President Joe Biden listens to Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez as he delivers remarks before a bilateral a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. The two leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the second, mostly-virtual Summit for Democracy after a previously planned meeting was postponed last year when Biden tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After expending himself yelling at the Congress and cameras for an hour Thursday night, Joe Biden apologized.

Abjectly.

To MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, who teed it up for him, prompting the president to say he certainly hadn’t meant to call the illegal who allegedly killed Laken Riley in Georgia “an illegal”. Joe contritely concurred, saying “I should have said “undocumented”.

To me, “undocumented” always sounds like you lost the papers for closing on your house or something.

Find me a place where the NewSpeak words are thriving, and I’ll show you an old problem not getting solved.

In Rhode Island, we’ve got a new Democrat title for illegal alien: “unlawfully present” was the description from WPRI-TV after a Honduran guy was picked up for murder, having previously been deported in January 2023.

Unlawfully present. Wow.

Our problem with illegal immigration is not the confusing terminology.  Call ’em like you see ’em: 

Misplaced individual?

Nomadic outdoorsman?

Non-doctors without borders?

Sovereignty denier?

Pre-Democratic voter?

What else can we redefine from our every day?

Overdue library books could be “un-reshelved”.

Bad checks could be “omnibus spending bills”.

Muggings could be “universal basic pocket change”.

Socialism could be “student loan debt forgiveness”, etc., etc.

Go forth and rename.

 

 

More about:
550 KTSA
illegal immigrsnts
jack riccardi
Joe Biden
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

Man shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner
2

Major crash on San Antonio's South Side creates backups in both lanes of I-37
3

Body found after house fire on West Side put out
4

SAPD: Suspect charged with capital murder in Northeast Side shooting
5

New Braunfels college student missing in Corpus Christi